India vs West Indies: ‘Ladke mein bahut dum hai’ - Virender Sehwag praises Prithvi Shaw after century on debut

Prithvi Shaw created history on Thursday by becoming the youngest Indian cricketer to score a century on debut as they slammed 134 off 154 balls on Day 1 of the first Test match against West Indies in Rajkot.

At 18 years and 329 days, Shaw reached the milestone off just 99 balls, adding to a host of records he holds in his blossoming career. He had earlier made waves by reaching three figures in his first Ranji Trophy appearance and was the youngest to hit a century on Duleep Trophy debut.

Shaw became only the 15th Indian cricketer ever and the first since Rohit Sharma in 2013 to have scored a century on Test debut and also the second youngest Indian overall after Sachin Tendulkar to have scored a Test century.

Virender Sehwag, who is well known for his cheeky posts on Twitter, showered praises on the youngster and wrote: “It’s been the Shaw show. Congratulations Prithvi Shaw, abhi toh bas shuruaat hai , ladke mein bahut dum hai #IndvWI”

It’s been the Shaw show. Congratulations Prithvi Shaw, abhi toh bas shuruaat hai , ladke mein bahut dum hai #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/obEcSylvCV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 4, 2018

The 18-year old also received a lot of praise on Twitter and here’s a look at some of the tweets -

This boy is class and a lambi race ka ghoda- Prithvi Shaw. So good to watch #IndvWI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 4, 2018

Shaw what a show 💪 @PrithviShaw — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 4, 2018

What a moment! 18 years of age, debuting for India's test cricket squad and scores a century! 💯 Well done Prithvi Shaw! #INDvWI @PrithviShaw — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 4, 2018

Wow .. 18 yrs old @PrithviShaw .. Test 💯 on debut .. Looks like #India have another superstar that has arrived on the scene !!! #INDvWI — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 4, 2018

