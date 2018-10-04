Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 04, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

India vs West Indies: ‘Ladke mein bahut dum hai’ - Virender Sehwag praises Prithvi Shaw after century on debut

Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian cricketer to score a century on debut as he reached the milestone on Day 1 of the first Test match against West Indies in Rajkot on Thursday.

cricket Updated: Oct 04, 2018 14:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India vs West Indies,Prithvi Shaw,Virender Sehwag
Prithvi Shaw celebrates after scoring his century against West Indies in Rajkot.(AP)

Prithvi Shaw created history on Thursday by becoming the youngest Indian cricketer to score a century on debut as they slammed 134 off 154 balls on Day 1 of the first Test match against West Indies in Rajkot.

At 18 years and 329 days, Shaw reached the milestone off just 99 balls, adding to a host of records he holds in his blossoming career. He had earlier made waves by reaching three figures in his first Ranji Trophy appearance and was the youngest to hit a century on Duleep Trophy debut.

READ: India vs West Indies, 1st Test: Prithvi Shaw shatters records with debut ton

Shaw became only the 15th Indian cricketer ever and the first since Rohit Sharma in 2013 to have scored a century on Test debut and also the second youngest Indian overall after Sachin Tendulkar to have scored a Test century.

Virender Sehwag, who is well known for his cheeky posts on Twitter, showered praises on the youngster and wrote: “It’s been the Shaw show. Congratulations Prithvi Shaw, abhi toh bas shuruaat hai , ladke mein bahut dum hai #IndvWI”

The 18-year old also received a lot of praise on Twitter and here’s a look at some of the tweets -

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 14:56 IST

tags

more from cricket