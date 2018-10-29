India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni falters again, falls one short of 10,000 run mark

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s poor run continued in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) against the West Indies on Monday as the former skipper fell one run short of reaching 10,000 ODI runs for India.

Dhoni has accumulated a total of 10,173 runs in the 50-over format however, the record also contains the 174 runs which he smashed against the Africa XI, while representing the Asia XI in a three-match rubber in 2007.

Thus, Dhoni has 9,999 runs while representing India and after managing a meagre 23 against the Windies at the Brabourne Stadium here, the 37-year-old missed the landmark by just a single run.

ALSO READ: India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma slams 21st ODI century, just one behind Sourav Ganguly

In 2018, the Ranchi stumper has scored just 252 runs in 12 innings, at a below par average of just over 25 along with a strike-rate of 68.10.

His continuous poor form had also resulted in him being axed from both the Twenty20 series against the West Indies at home and in Australia.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 19:40 IST