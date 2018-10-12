India vs West Indies: Mumbai ODI shifted from Wankhede to CCI

The fourth ODI between India and West Indies has been shifted from the Wankhede Stadium to the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday.

“Under the instructions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators, the fourth One-day International match between India and Windies scheduled on 29th October at Wankhede Stadium has been shifted to Cricket Club of India, Mumbai,” the BCCI statement read.

Meanwhile, CCI vice chairman Kapil Malhotra said that they are ready to host the clash despite the news coming at such a short notice.

“We are very happy to get the match. We are always match ready and we are ready to host the match. Brabourne Stadium is a historic venue,” said Kapil Malhotra.

The need for a shift in venue arose due to the original host , the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) citing it’s inability to issue tenders to the vendors for the ODI.

The only doubt was whether the CCI could host an international game as in the new constitution adopted by the BCCI, their voting rights as member of the BCCI have been taken away.

“There was no issue at all, we were only asked if we were ready to host the game and we said we are ready,” informed a CCI member.

Some of the MCA members had approached the Court to be allowed to form an ad hoc committee to organise the game but the matter will only come up for hearing in the Supreme Court after the Court’s Dussehra vacation and it will leave no time to organise.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 16:18 IST