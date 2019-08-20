India vs West Indies: Numbers reveal who can be India’s all-rounder against West Indies in 1st Test

cricket

Team Indian captain Virat Kohli loves to go in with five specialist bowlers in every Test match as it gives him more options for a longer time. However, ahead of the first Test match against West Indies, India do not have the luxury of a genuine all-rounder as Hardik Pandya is not part of this squad. Having said this, Kohli has Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin at his disposal and both these players are top-notch Test all-rounders in their own right.

If we consider the performance of R Ashwin against West Indies, his numbers will enthuse will the Indian management. The off-spinner has enjoyed himself with the ball as well as with the bat against the boys from Caribbean. We take a look at his numbers as an all-rounder and they are nothing short of exemplary.

As an all-rounder, he has the best average difference against West Indies than any other opposition.

Not only this, he also has the best average difference in West Indies than any other country as an all-rounder for more than one match played.

Overall in Test matches, he has a batting average of 29.14 and a bowling average of 25.43 - and this difference of 3.71 makes him the 5th best performer in Test history for a player with a minimum of 2000 runs and 300 wickets in Test cricket.

Against West Indies, his numbers are further bolstered - he has the 2nd best average difference among players with a minimum of 500 runs and 20 wickets against West Indies.

Hence, Virat Kohli could well go in five bowlers and R Ashwin could walk out at number 7 in the all-rounder’s spot in the first Test match. He combined brilliantly with Jadeja with the ball and in the past, has shown the ability to bat with the lower order which ticks another important box.

