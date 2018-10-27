India vs West Indies, Pune ODI: Statistical highlights of the Windies innings

Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball as he scalped a four-wicket haul to help India restrict Windies to 283/9 in the third ODI of the five-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on Saturday.

For the visitors, Shai Hope struck a magnificent 95 to power the hosts to a fighting total after an ordinary start. Hindustan Times takes a look at some of the statistical highlights of Windies innings -

- Jasprit Bumrah became the only fast-bowler to take more than 50 wickets in Asia since 2016 in ODIs. Also, he became the second highest wicket taking pacer since 2017 — only behind Pakistan’s Hasan Ali.

- During the course of his 37-run innings, Hetmyer completed 700 runs in ODIs this year and he is the only Windies batsman to do so.He has been scoring runs at an average of 56.00 in 2018.

- Surprisingly, Shai Hope became the just third batsmen in ODI history to score 800+ runs at number three position by a designated wicket-keeper. Kumara Sangakkar and MS Dhoni are the other two.

- Kuldeep Yadav became the first bowler to take 50 wickets under the captaincy of Virat Kohli in ODIs.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 17:54 IST