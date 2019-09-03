India vs West Indies: Ravindra Jadeja’s massive blunder hands Windies Shamarh Brooks a lifeline

cricket

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 00:00 IST

India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja on Monday made a huge blunder, which gave West Indies batsman Shamarh Brooks a lifeline in the match. In the first session of Day 4 of the 2nd Test, Brooks was fighting a lone battle for West Indies, building a partnership with Jermaine Blackwood for the fifth wicket. In the final delivery of the 36th over, Jadeja managed to produce an edge off Blackwood’s bat which went straight to Ajinkya Rahane’s hands in the first slip.

As the Indian camp was celebrating the dismissal, the replays showed that Jadeja had overstepped on the delivery. The umpire signalled it a no-ball, and thus the batsman survived. Brooks, who was playing his first Test, went on to score his maiden half century after Lunch. He was run out for 50 after Virat Kohli took a direct hit at the stumps following a mix-up.

Earlier in the day, Darren Bravo had to go off the field as he was feeling unwell just three overs into the day’s play. He was retired hurt on 23. Initially, Roston Chase came in to bat but later Bravo was replaced by Jermaine Blackwood as concussion substitute as he was unbeaten on 33 at lunch.

Bravo had copped a blow to the side of his helmet from a Jasprit Bumrah bouncer in the last over on Day 3. Blackwood was originally not a part of the West Indies squad for the second Test, but with the ICC regulations allowing a like-for-like replacement, he was called into action.

In-form India batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari struck well-compiled half centuries to set an improbable 468-run target for the hosts.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 00:00 IST