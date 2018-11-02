India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma adds another accolade to his name in Thiruvananthapuram

Rohit Sharma surpassed England batsman Jonny Bairstow to become the second highest run-scorer in 2018 during India’s fifth ODI encounter against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Rohit, who scored an unbeaten 63 to guide his team to victory, is currently on 1030 runs with Bairstow in the third position with 1025. The top spot belongs to Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli who has scores 1202 runs with an average of 133.55.

Rohit Sharma, who smashed 63, and skipper Virat Kohli, who made 33, put on an unbeaten 99-run stand as the hosts raced to their target of 105 on Thursday. Sharma reached his half-century off 45 balls, hitting five fours and four sixes.

Rohit finished the series with 389 runs from 5 matches and he was the second highest scorer behind Virat Kohli. The Indian vice-captain scored two hundreds and one fifty as India claimed the five-match series 2-1.

The three-match Twenty20 series begins on Sunday at Kolkata. Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have been rested, and Rohit will lead India.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 13:20 IST