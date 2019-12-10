India vs West Indies: ‘Rohit bhai helped me’ - Shivam Dube lauds vice-captain after maiden T20I fifty

cricket

Young all-rounder Shivam Dube paid rich tributes to vice-captain Rohit Sharma after he scored his maiden T20I fifty against West Indies in Thiruvananthanpuram on Sunday. Despite Dube’s scintillating innings, India couldn’t get the better of Windies as they succumbed to an eight-wicket defeat in second T20I. The third and final match of the series will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Dube praised Rohit for his motivational words before the game and stated that helped him do well against reigning World T20 champions.

The official handle of Mumbai Indians quoted Dube as saying: “Rohit bhai helped me and he said ‘stay calm and back your strength’. I think that was the motivation I needed from a senior player: Shivam Dube”

Dube slammed 54 off 30 deliveries in second T20I, including three boundaries and four towering sixes. Not to forget three sixes in one Kieron Pollard over.

This was Dube’s maiden T20I fifty and courtesy of this scintillating innings, the southpaw joined Robin Uthappa in an unique list. Dube became only the second Indian to score his maiden T20 fifty in an international T20.

After the end of the match, Dube stated he was satisfied with his maiden half-century but wasn’t entirely happy as the result didn’t go India’s way.

“Really special for me because it is first 50 from my side to the Indian team. But not happy because winning the match is more important for me,” Dube said in the post-match press conference.