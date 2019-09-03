India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma’s Jamaican fans show dance moves in Team India jersey -Watch

cricket

Rohit Sharma might not have got an opportunity to play a part in India’s demolition of the West Indies in the Test series but the limited overs vice-captain is someone who always stays in the thick of the things, even if that is off the field. After India’s crushing 257-run win in the second Test at the Sabina Park in Jamaica, Rohit took out time to meet his fans and asked two of his Jamaican fans to come out of the crowd.

These two young boys were sporting India’s T20I jersey with Rohit’s name and number at the back. In a video posted by the BCCI on Twitter, Rohit can be seen sitting in the stands with these two youngsters. The two young boys showed some dance moves to Rohit, grooving to the famous DJ Bravo track, Champion.

This is awesome from @ImRo45 when he randomly pulled out two of his loyal fans from the crowd in Jamaica🕺🕺 #TeamIndia 😁👌👌 pic.twitter.com/PqRV1xtjgH — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2019

India are currently on top of the World Test Championship table with 120 points, having won both the matches of the series. The victory was a huge one for Virat Kohli as he overtook MS Dhoni to become the most successful Indian captain ever in Test cricket.

There were several success stories in the series, including the fast bowlers Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane scored centuries, but it was a series to remember for middle-order bat Hanuma Vihari. The Andhra batsman scored two half-centuries and his maiden Test century to all but end Rohit’s claim for a place in the Test XI at least for a while to come.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 12:03 IST