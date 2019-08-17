India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan enjoy dinner party at Brian Lara’s residence, see photos

cricket

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 16:58 IST

The Virat Kohli led Indian cricket team have enjoyed their tour to West Indies so far. The men in blue cleansweeped the three-match T20I series, after which they went on to win the 2nd and 3rd ODI, to seal the limited-overs series. The first ODI of the three-match series was washed out, which means that the side has not lost a single game so far in the tour.

After winning the 3rd ODI against West Indies and sealing the series 2-0, Indian cricket stars have a few days break before the start of the Test series. Several of the Indian cricket stars, including vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan were spotted at a dinner party hosted by legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara at his home.

In photos uploaded by retired Windies allrounder Dwayne Bravo on his official Instagram account, Dhawan, Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal, made an appearance.

India cricket stars attend Brian Lara’s dinner party. ( Dwayne Bravo/Instagram )

“Thx to @brianlaraofficial for hosting us all at his residence..always great to catch up with my teammates and our brothers from India (sic),” Bravo captioned the post.

Brian Lara with West Indies player. ( Instagram/Dwayne Bravo )

Apart from India players, several other West Indies stars were also seen in the photos, including Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Bravo and Sunil Narine.

Shikhar Dhawan with Brian Lara. ( Instagram/Shikhar Dhawan )

Classy Virat Kohli upstaged rampant Chris Gayle as India defeated the West Indies by six wickets in the rain-affected third and final One-Day International of their series at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on Wednesday. Set a revised target of 255 based on the DLS scoring method after Gayle blazed 72 in pacing the home side to 240 for seven off 35 overs, Kohli was at his most imperious in compiling an unbeaten 114 -- his second consecutive ODI hundred -- to pilot his team to 256 for four with 15 balls to spare.

Also read: ‘You’ll see a lot of changes,’ Ravi Shastri reacts after being re-appointed as India head coach

The two teams will play a two-Test series starting from Thursday next week. Dhawan and Jadhav have not been included in the Test squad for the series, while Agarwal, along with Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin, W Saha, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav will return to the squad.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 16:58 IST