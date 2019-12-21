cricket

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 13:03 IST

With series on the line, India and West Indies will lock horns in the third ODI on Sunday at Barbati Stadium in Cuttack. The series is currently levelled at 1-1, and the Sunday’s game will decide who lifts the trophy. But before the intense decider, the two teams decided to battle it out in a different sport. In a video shared on West Indies cricket official Instragram account, youngster Shivam Dube was seen playing table tennis match against Jason Holder.

Also read: Kuldeep Yadav 1 wicket away from massive ODI feat

The game seemed pretty even between the two players with both of them scoring a couple of points off each other. Dube’s teammate Shreyas Iyer was seen sitting as a spectator while Holder was also accompanied with other members of his team who were watching the match.

Meanwhile, India have everything going their way as they head into the third and final ODI against the West Indies here on Sunday eyeing a 10th straight bilateral series win over the Caribbean side. The West Indies took the home side by surprise in the opening ODI in Chennai to go one-up in the three-match series. But India, riding an all-round display, came back strongly to restore parity in the second match.

India cricket team led by skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri reached Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The hotel staff gave a warm welcome to the team, as they put on a traditional cloth around their neck and danced to a popular Bollywood song at their arrival. The Indian team was followed by West Indies cricket team, and the staff also welcomed them in a similar manner.

Also read: 34 runs in 4 matches: Virat Kohli in need of course correction at Cuttack

India seamer pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out from the third ODI. Chahar experienced pain in the lower back after the 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam. He has been replaced in the squad with Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini. “The BCCI medical team examined him and has suggested that the fast bowler needs some rest in order to fully recover,” said BCCI in a statement.

Chahar was a part of India’s playing XI in both the previous ODIs in Visakhapatnam and Chennai. He returned with figures of 0/44 in the first ODI and 1/48 in the last one. Saini, on other hand, has recovered from the groin injury which had kept him away for a few matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

(With PTI inputs)