India vs West Indies: Statistical preview of 3rd T20I in Chennai

India will be aiming to complete a clean sweep when they take on a battered West Indies in the third T20 International here Sunday even while looking to test the bench strength.

For the cricket loving fans in Chennai, they will certainly miss their ‘favourite son’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is not a part of the T20 squad.

Having sealed the series with a comprehensive win in the second T20I at Lucknow riding on skipper Rohit Sharma’s brilliant ton, the home team would look to give reserve bench players like Shreyas Iyer, MS Washington Sundar and the uncapped Shahbaz Nadeem an opportunity before it embarks on the tour of Australia.

The selectors decided to rest pacemen Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for Sunday’s game, allow them to be in the best physical condition ahead of the tour to Australia. Medium-pacer Siddarth Kaul has been added to the squad.

Lets take a look at the some of the important numbers and milestones that can be reached during this blockbuster clash -

1: Only 1 T20I has been played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai so far. The match was played between India and New Zealand in 2012 and the Kiwis edged the hosts by 1 run defending 167.

69: Rohit Sharma is only 69 runs away from becoming the leading run-scorer in T20Is. If he gets there, then this will be the first time that the leading run-scorers across three formats will be Indians — Sachin Tendulkar in Tests and ODIs; Rohit in T20Is.

74: Rohit is also 74 runs away from becoming the highest run-scorer against Windies in T20Is.He is currently behind Babar Azam (403 runs), Alex Hales (384) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (346).

1: Only once Windies have bounced back with a win after losing first two T20Is of a bilateral series.That was against Pakistan at home in 2017 in a four-match series.

2: India have registered 3-0 wins in bilateral T20I series’ twice — vs AUS in 2016 and vs SL in 2017. This can be India’s 3rd such white-wash win series in a 3-match bilateral contest.

2: Windies have been whitewashed twice in 3-T20I bilateral series’ and both by Pakistan. India can become the 2nd team to achieve this feat vs Windies.

1st: Rohit will become the 1st Indian captain to register two whitewash win in three-T20I bilateral series’. He will also become the 3rd captain to do so after Asghar Afghan (3 series wins) and Sarfraz Ahmed (5 series wins).

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 16:35 IST