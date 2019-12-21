India vs West Indies: Stats reveal what Virat Kohli should do after winning toss in Cuttack

cricket

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 20:49 IST

Team India will look to seal a series victory when they lock horns against West Indies in third and final ODI of the series at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. The series is currently locked at 1-1 after Windies won the first ODI by 8 wickets followed by a 107-run victory for the hosts in second match. West Indies lost the T20I series but will be hopeful of taking something from the ODI series. As for India, they will be looking to end the year on a high with another series in their kitty.



Also Read: Kohli can go past Border and Kallis in 3rd ODI against West Indies

Skipper Kohli have lost the toss in both encounters in the series and he will be hopeful of a different outcome in the final match of the series. The reason why toss will play a major role in Cuttack is because teams chasing have won 11 times in 18 matches. So whichever team wins the toss, expect them to field first.

After winning the second ODI, momentum is clearly on India’s side. Not just that as history suggests the hosts are favourites to clinch the series finale. Since 2007, India have not lost any ODI in Cuttack and have won six consecutive matches (excluding abandoned matches). Moreover, the ‘Men in Blue’ have played three ODIs against West Indies at this venue and have won all of them.

Also Read: 34 runs in 4 matches: Virat Kohli in need of course correction at Cuttack

Ahead of the encounter, in-form batsman Shreyas Iyer stated they will try to play good positive cricket in the decider. He revealed that the team played last match as a do-or-die encounter and will go into this match with a similar mindset.

“We will look to carry forward the momentum,” Iyer told reporters on the eve of the clash. “We will try to create that magical moment so that it can affect the team in a positive way.

Also Read: ‘Abey teri thigh se badi calf hai uski’: Kohli hilariously trolls Chahal

“Even the last game was a do-or-die for us with the series on the line. We will play with the similar mindset. When the stakes are high, I feel all the players lift up their socks, put up their hands,” he added.