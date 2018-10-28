India vs West Indies: Team India Report Card - The hits & misses at the 3rd ODI in Pune

It was yet another run-chase, yet another assured start, yet another century, but then, this time, Virat Kohli could not quite get the team over the line. A cross-batted slog against Marlon Samuels ended his innings, and India’s hopes were extinguished. Yes, Kohli has been the fulcrum of this batting order for a long time now, but another meltdown by the blokes around him should raise alarm bells.

This, and the rather docile bowling effort should force the team management to take stock of the plans. Barring Jasprit Bumrah, the fast bowlers have left a lot to be desired. Even Kuldeep and Chahal need to add a few more tricks up their sleeves to keep the batsmen honest. The loss in Pune should serve as a wake-up call for India as far as their plans for the upcoming World Cup is concerned.

Here is the report card of all the 11 players who played for India in the match:

Rohit Sharma - Rating: 2/10, Verdict: Poor

The Indian opener started the series with a bang but has not only flattered to deceive in the next two matches. He plays a couple of breathtaking strokes at the outset, but then gets dismissed. He got an absolute beauty from Jason Holder in Pune, but such balls are expected at the top of the order.

However, he was quite safe in the slip cordon and took two rather smart catches, which was a box ticked.

Shikhar Dhawan - Rating: 3/10, Verdict: Poor

Much like Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan looks to be in good touch but has not been able to play an innings of note so far in this series. He looked assured in Pune and played a few confident strokes, but then got out to an off-spinner once again. His troubles against off-spin are well-documented and he needs to find a method to cope with it.

Virat Kohli - Rating: 9/10, Verdict: Very Good

The Indian captain peeled off another century, his 38th in his career and looked in charge of the chase. However, Jason Holder introduced Marlon Samuels after the 40th over and Kohli wanted to get a move on. He went back to pull a shortish ball, but missed it and was castled. A century while chasing and yet, could not get the job done; it was only the 3rd time in his career that he could win India a game while scoring a century during a chase.

Ambati Rayudu - Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Average

Rayudu has got the captain’s backing, he has got the game and the temperament to be successful at the International level, but now he needs to be more consistent. He looked set to bat deep into the innings and forge the match-winning partnership with his captain, but he blinked and was dismissed trying to guide a short of a good length ball to third man.

Rishabh Pant - Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Below Average

For all his panache and talent, Rishabh Pant does not quite have staggering List A numbers. However, the selectors and the management want to give him a run in the ODI side as a specialist batsman. In Pune, he started off like he always does, bulldozing the ball to the boundary and trying the pick the odd singles.

He was dismissed trying to play one cute shot too many. Ashley Nurse slanted the ball down the leg side, Pant wanted to paddle it around, the ball kissed the glove and Shai Hope took a smart catch behind the stumps. A promising innings was cut short and India’s middle-order muddle refused to go away anywhere.

MS Dhoni - Rating: 3/10, Verdict: Below Average

A day after being ‘rested’ from India’s T20I squads, MS Dhoni took the field and then sprinted after a high ball, dived full-stretch to complete the catch. He did turn the clock back with his fitness and agility, but then, when he walked to bat, India needed the Dhoni of yore with the bat. He prodded and pushed around for 7 runs, before nicking Jason Holder behind to depart from the scene.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Rating: 3/10, Verdict: Below Average

After conceding 300 runs in the first two matches, India roped in Bhuvneshwar Kumar to render balance and pedigree to the bowling attack. However, after a good start, Bhuvneshwar went for plenty of runs in the latter half of his spell. Ashley Nurse and Kemar Roach looted 21 runs in the 49th and this tilted the balance in the favour of the visitors.

With the bat, he had an opportunity to stick around with his captain as he batted at number 7 in the batting order, but he gave his wicket away trying to hit a ball over covers.

Kuldeep Yadav - Rating: 5/10, Verdict: Average

It was a mixed-bag for Kuldeep Yadav. He got rid of the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer with a lovely tossed up ball and then accounted for Rovman Powell with a similar delivery, but then could not either plug the runs or pick up wickets for the rest of the spell. This allowed West Indies to milk him for runs and see off his spell. Virat Kohli would want more control from his young spinner in the coming matches.

Yuzvendra Chahal - Rating: 3/10, Verdict: Below Average

The wrist spinners have been Kohli’s X-factor in the recent past. However, just like Kuldeep, Chahal could have the impact India would have wanted in the middle and death overs. The pitch had assistance, but the leg-spinner could only pick a solitary wicket and gave away 56 runs in his quota of overs.

Khaleel Ahmed - Rating: 2/10, Verdict: Poor

The young left-arm seamer has the backing of the management as they want to give him as many opportunities as possible leading into the World Cup next year. However, it was not a very good match for Khaleel in Pune. He does not have the pace to trouble the batsmen and yet, kept pitching the ball short and was taken for runs. Only when he changed his angle and mixed his pace did he look a threat. The onus is on him to identify his strengths and be the force the management expects him to be.

Jasprit Bumrah - Rating: 10/10, Verdict: Very Good

After missing the first two matches of this series, Jasprit Bumrah was a welcome addition to the side. He made an immediate impact by delivering a maiden in his very first over. He kept troubling the Windies batsmen with his pace and disconcerting bounce and accounted for Chandrapaul Hemraj and Kieran Powell in quick succession. Also, he was brilliant in the middle and the death overs and returned with figures of 4 for 35 in his 10 overs.

