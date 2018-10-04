India vs West Indies: Ton-up Prithvi Shaw puts hosts on top on Day 1

Debutant Prithvi Shaw slammed a 99-ball ton on debut as India took control of the first Test against West Indies at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Rajkot, on Thursday.

The hosts ended the day at 364/4, with skipper Virat Kohli (72*) and Rishabh Pant (17*) at the crease. Four Windies bowlers scalped a wicket each as they were put to the sword by the Indian batsmen.

But India got off to the worst start possible in the Test as Shannon Gabriel trapped KL Rahul LBW in the first over itself.

Cheteshwar Pujara joined Shaw in the middle and the duo steadied the Indian ship. Shaw took the aggressive route and hit the Windies bowlers to all corners of the park while Pujara provided excellent support from the other end.

Also Read: India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 1 in Rajkot, Highlights - As It Happened

Shaw brought up his maiden fifty off 56 balls and added 130 runs with Pujara — who scored his 19th Test fifty — till lunch on the first day.

Shaw continued his good work in the second session and kept scoring runs at a brisk pace to put the pressure on the visitors. The right-hander completed his well-deserved century off just 99 deliveries and pumped the air in joy after getting past the magical three-figure mark.

By doing so, he became the youngest Indian cricketer to score a century on Test debut. Shaw is also the second youngest Indian overall after Sachin Tendulkar to have scored a Test century.

Also Read: Prithvi Shaw shatters records with debut ton

Shaw and Pujara put on 206 runs for the second wicket but before they could add to that, Sherman Lewis got rid of the latter for 86. Shaw became the third Indian wicket to fall as he was caught and bowled by Devendra Bishoo for 134.

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane joined forces in the middle and the duo took India’s score past the 300-run mark. Skipper Kohli completed his 20th Test half-century and along with Rahane, they put together a century stand for the fourth wicket.

But before Rahane could complete his fifty, he was dismissed by Roston Chase for 41. This was the 10th consecutive innings without a fifty plus score for Rahane at home.

Kohli and Rishabh Pant ensured India didn’t suffer any more hiccups in the day and took the score to 364/4 at stumps.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 18:56 IST