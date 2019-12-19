India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard combine to register dubious ‘golden’ record

cricket

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 14:15 IST

The second ODI between India and West Indies became only the first match when both captains were dismissed for first-ball ducks in the same match. Both Virat Kohli and Kieron Pollard were out for golden ducks in this ODI. Also, this is the 12th instance of both captains getting out for ducks.

India were asked to bat first and well, this did not pay dividends for the visitors as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul both slammed centuries as the openers put on 227 runs for the first wicket. This laid the perfect foundation for Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant to come out and take off as India rocketed to 387 runs in 50 overs.

West Indies were spirited in their chase as Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope put on a strong partnership, but then superb spells by Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav slammed the doors on the visitors as India bagged the match by 107 runs.

“What’s been good is in the last three games, including the one at Wankhede and first two ODIs, we’ve batted well in the first half. Batting second isn’t an issue, we’re one of the top sides, if not the best, while chasing. It’s always good to get 40-50 extra. Rohit and KL were outstanding, the opening partnership set it up. Shreyas and Rishabh, the way they played, was outstanding. The more we get confident in T20s while batting first, the better. There’s no major 50-over cricket now, so we need to just play fearlessly, which is the need of the hour,’ Indian captain Virat Kohli said after the match.

“As a captain, nice to see the way we’ve batted first after losing the toss. It shows we’re not reliant on the toss, we want to bat oppositions out of the game. We need to field better, we can’t afford to drop catches like we have. Fielding is about wanting the ball, as long as we enjoy ourselves, we’ll be right up there on the field as well,” he further added.