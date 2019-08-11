India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli surpasses Sourav Ganguly in elite ODI list

cricket

India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday surpassed the former skipper Sourav Ganguly to become India’s 2nd highest-run getter in the ODIs. The right-handed batsman reached the landmark during his 120-run innings against West Indies in the 2nd ODI at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

In his 50-over career, Ganguly scored 11,353 runs in 311 ODIs. Kohli, playing his 238th match in the format, crossed the total during the 32nd over as he hammered Jason Holder for a third-man boundary.

Among all the India batsman, Kohli is now just behind Sachin Tendilkar, who scored 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs. Overall, he is 8th in the list of players with most runs in the ODI format.

The 30-year-old went on to score his 42nd ODI in 112 balls. He was ultimately dismissed by Carlos Brathwaite for 120 in the 2nd over. The batsman struck 14 fours and a six in the innings.

India eventually finished at 279/7 in 50 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat. Apart from Kohli, Shreyas Iyer also played a handy 71-run innings before he was cleaned up by Jason Holder.

