'India will get close, can even take lead by Lunch on Day 4': Kumble makes bold prediction, sends big warning to NZ

After New Zealand ended the first innings with a huge lead of 336 runs on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test in Bengaluru, it looked like the match was done and dusted for the visitors. But India came up with the perfect response, reaching 231/3 at Stumps on Day 3, and trail by 125 runs. Anil Kumble made a huge prediction.(Getty)

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma gave India a strong start, with the former eventually losing his wicket. Jaiswal registered 35 off 52 balls, and then Rohit began to build a partnership with Virat Kohli. Rohit lost his wicket after reaching his fifty, registering 52 off 63 deliveries.

Then Kohli led India's fight back with Sarfaraz Khan. Both batters got their half-centuries and were in control, but then Kohli lost his wicket in the final ball of the day. Kohli departed for 70 off 102 balls, and Sarfaraz remained unbeaten at 70* off 78 deliveries.

Anil Kumble makes bold prediction

Speaking after the final session on JioCinema, former India cricketer Anil Kumble made a bold prediction for the hosts. "India will get close or can even take lead by lunch (on Day 4). If they can ahead by 150 runs or so then who knows they can actually win this Test," he said.

Kumble also felt that if India can get a lead of more than 125 runs, then that could add pressure for New Zealand. "We know how Indian batters bat. If they can get to that 150 ahead or 175 ahead, then it is a tough ask for New Zealand because every run India scores beyond 125 lead, New Zealand will be thinking We'll have to get few runs more now so that will add to the pressure. That's a thought that can be unnerving and I am sure India will ride on that," he added.

Initially on Day 3, Rachin Ravindra got a century, taking New Zealand to 402, in response to India's first innings total of 46. Ravindra smacked 134 runs off 157 balls, packed with 13 fours and four sixes. On Day 4, India will be looking to build on their batting display from Day 3, and put in a fight.