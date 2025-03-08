'India will win at their new home venue': Vaughan reignites Champions Trophy 'advantage' talk ahead of IND vs NZ final

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took a potshot at Rohit Sharma and co, saying India will win the Champions Trophy “at their new home venue.” The final of the latest edition of the eight-team tournament will be played between India and New Zealand on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Heading into the marquee contest, all the talk has been about whether India were handed a significant advantage or not. Michael Vaughan says India will win Champions Trophy at their new home venue. (ANI )

Several former cricketers, such as Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton, and Vivian Richards, spoke about India being stationed in one place and being well-versed with the pitch conditions. India are the only team to have played all of its matches at just one venue.

The Indian camp has rubbished all the 'advantage' talk; however, the criticism continues to grow. After losing the second semi-final against New Zealand, South Africa batter David Miller said he would support the Kiwis.

On Saturday, when an X (formerly Twitter) user asked Vaughan about his prediction for the Champions Trophy 2025 final, the former England captain took a slight potshot at the Indian camp.

"India will win at their new home venue," Vaughan wrote in his reply.

What the advantage talk is all about?

The hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025, which meant India played all of its matches in Dubai, has been constantly scrutinized and criticized by players and experts.

Earlier, South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen opined that playing at just one venue and not travelling to other parts is definitely a significant advantage.

The fixtures of the Champions Trophy 2025 led both Australia and South Africa to travel to Dubai from Pakistan after the group stage to prepare for the potential semi-final against India. However, after India's win against the Kiwis, the Proteas travelled back to Lahore.

“If you can stay in one place, train in the same facilities, and play on the same pitches, it’s definitely an advantage," he told reporters.

However, India head coach Gautam Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak dismissed all the chatter, saying their team has played as per the draw. Gambhir even termed the naysayers as "perpetual cribbers" who need to grow up.

On the other India batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak said he doesn't understand all this negative talk, especially when his side has won four matches fair and square to enter the final.

"I don't understand what advantage there is and what advantage we have gotten. There is nothing about the advantage. The draw was decided a long time ago. When India have won four matches, then people are thinking we have been given an advantage," Kotak told reporters in Dubai.