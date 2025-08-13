Indian dressing room turned to Lord Shiva, listened to 16th-century Stuti in Oval Test when mood dipped; result followed

In an age dominated by analytics, tactics, and high-performance science, the Indian cricket team found strength in an age-old devotional chant during their dramatic series-levelling win over England at The Oval. The Shri Shiva Rudrashtakam Stuti echoed in the Indian dressing room in all five days of the series finale. India's captain Shubman Gill, with teammates, celebrates following India's win in the fifth Test match against England at The Oval(PTI)

With the five-match series on the line and India trailing 1-2, pressure was at its peak. A victory was the only way to draw the series. But when the top order crumbled early in the first innings, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul back in the pavilion at just 38 for 2, the mood in the dressing room dipped.

That’s when Raghavendra, the team’s veteran throwdown specialist, known as Raghu, decided to take a different approach. According to a report in Dainik Jagran, he quietly played the Shri Shiva Rudrashtakam on the dressing room speaker system. What started as a moment of calm in the midst of pressure soon turned into a daily tradition.

A Chant That Echoed Through the Test

From day one to day five, the Rudrashtakam became the background score in India’s inner sanctum. Players, support staff, and coaches found unexpected comfort in the rhythm and intensity of the hymn.

“It wasn’t something we planned,” said one touring squad member. “But once it started, it became part of our environment. It brought this strange mix of peace and energy.”

Another player shared, “We often play music before or after sessions. It could be something upbeat or devotional, even the Hanuman Chalisa during practice. But five straight days of Rudrashtakam in a high-stakes Test was something new. I won’t say we won just because of it, but there was definitely an energy boost.”

The Significance of the Rudrashtakam

Composed by Tulsidas in the 16th century, the Shri Shiva Rudrashtakam is a Sanskrit hymn praising Lord Shiva. It is traditionally recited for spiritual strength, focus, and protection from negative influences. According to popular belief, reciting the Rudrashtakam with devotion for seven consecutive days can help eliminate major obstacles and enemies. It is said that Lord Rama recited this stuti at Rameswaram before his final battle with Ravana, seeking Shiva’s blessings for victory.

This blend of spirituality and tradition struck a chord with the Indian squad, many of whom continued listening to the hymn even after the match ended.

Turning Point in the Series

Heading into the Oval Test, India had already experienced an up-and-down series. They lost the first Test at Leeds by five wickets, then bounced back with a dominant 336-run win in Birmingham. England regained control with a narrow 22-run victory at Lord’s, before the fourth Test in Manchester ended in a draw.

The fifth Test, played in London, became a do-or-die fixture. India started poorly but staged a remarkable comeback. With consistent performances across all five days, they edged out England by six runs in a thrilling finish to level the series 2-2.

As the match progressed, the Rudrashtakam continued to echo in the dressing room. It became more than just a chant — it became part of the team’s emotional backbone during a tense battle.

A Legacy Beyond the Match

Even after the final ball was bowled and the series drawn, the Rudrashtakam’s presence didn’t fade. The report added that some players are now play it in their cars or during personal routines.

“Raghu made a great call playing it in the dressing room,” a team member said. “It not only helped lift spirits but also created a kind of invisible bond in the group. It reminded us to stay grounded and focused.”