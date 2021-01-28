IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Indian players clear first of 3 Covid-19 tests, BCCI allows families during hard quarantine
India's Ajinkya Rahane, left, and India's Rohit Sharma, right, congratulate teammate Shardul Thakur, centre, after dismissing Australia's Tim Paine during play on day four of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
India's Ajinkya Rahane, left, and India's Rohit Sharma, right, congratulate teammate Shardul Thakur, centre, after dismissing Australia's Tim Paine during play on day four of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
cricket

Indian players clear first of 3 Covid-19 tests, BCCI allows families during hard quarantine

The entire Indian contingent has already arrived in the city and both the teams are staying at the Leela Palace hotel.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:27 PM IST

The Indian cricketers on Thursday cleared their first round of RT-PCR tests and will be undergoing two more rounds before starting training from February 2 for the upcoming Test series against England.

The four-match series starts here on February 5.

The entire Indian contingent has already arrived in the city and both the teams are staying at the Leela Palace hotel.

"The SOP is same as the IPL bio-bubble during the hard quarantine period. We have had one RT-PCR test done already and we would be doing two more before being cleared to train. Right now, the players will have to be confined to their rooms," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Also Read | 'Was following IND vs AUS series and thought I bat the same way as Rishabh Pant'

The players will have to make do with some physical exercise in their rooms under the supervision of the two strength and conditioning experts, Nick Webb and Soham Desai.

In a welcome move, the BCCI has allowed the players to be accompanied by their families as it "could be extremely lonely" during the hard quarantine phase.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, senior opener Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, all-rounder Hardik Pandya have all been joined by their respective families and all of them have put out posts from their official social media handles.

"The players have all come back after a gruelling tour. Hard quarantine can be extremely difficult and it would only help their well being that wives and children are around which would help them remain in a good head space," the source said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england
app
Close
e-paper
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly(AFP)
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly(AFP)
cricket

Two stents implanted after fresh angioplasty, Sourav Ganguly stable

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Earlier in the day, doctors carried out a series of medical tests on Ganguly, who was hospitalised on Wednesday for the second time in a month, because of a cardiac condition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharat Arun and Ravi Shastri(Twitter)
Bharat Arun and Ravi Shastri(Twitter)
cricket

'If bowlers concede a boundary, Ravi Shastri shouts at me': India bowling coach

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Bharat Arun, who has been one of the main reasons behind India’s rise in producing a pool of Test-match quality fast bowlers, said head coach Ravi Shastri watches the match from the dressing room shouts at him when a bowler is hit for a boundary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian team with the trophy after beating England 3-0 at home in 1992-93 series(Getty Images)
Indian team with the trophy after beating England 3-0 at home in 1992-93 series(Getty Images)
cricket

India vs England: History of Tests in India - Part 2 - (1972-73 to 1992-93)

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:04 PM IST
  • England in India: In part two we will look at the series between 1972-73 to 1992-93.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ajinkya Rahane, left, and India's Rohit Sharma, right, congratulate teammate Shardul Thakur, centre, after dismissing Australia's Tim Paine during play on day four of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
India's Ajinkya Rahane, left, and India's Rohit Sharma, right, congratulate teammate Shardul Thakur, centre, after dismissing Australia's Tim Paine during play on day four of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
cricket

Indian players clear first of 3 Covid-19 tests, BCCI allows families

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:27 PM IST
The entire Indian contingent has already arrived in the city and both the teams are staying at the Leela Palace hotel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fawad Alam walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the second day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium, in Karachi(AP)
Fawad Alam walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the second day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium, in Karachi(AP)
cricket

‘Who’ll be answerable for not selecting him all these years?’

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has asked who will be held responsible for the omission of the dynamic batsman from the national side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant falls as he hits the ball for four runs during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.(AP)
India's Rishabh Pant falls as he hits the ball for four runs during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.(AP)
cricket

'Was following IND vs AUS series and thought I bat the same way as Rishabh Pant'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:01 PM IST
Further explaining the rationale behind his comment, Jermaine Blackwood said Rishabh Pant always puts the bowler under pressure, which is pretty similar to the way he bats in Test cricket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashantha de Mel(Twitter)
Ashantha de Mel(Twitter)
cricket

Sri Lanka chief selector quits after 0-2 defeat against England

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:24 PM IST
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement that Ashantha has resigned from the post with immediate effect, citing personal reasons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hasan Ali's photo shared by ICC on its official social media handles(ICC/Twitter)
Hasan Ali's photo shared by ICC on its official social media handles(ICC/Twitter)
cricket

Twitter can't keep calm after ICC trolls Pakistan's Hasan Ali on social media

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:55 PM IST
ICC's post on Hasan Ali went viral on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. There were mixed reactions from the Twitteratis. While some had no issues with the humour, the others were not pleased with ICC’s decision to troll a cricketer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Abid Ali celebrates with teammates after taking the catch of South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen during the third day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa in Karachi.(AP)
Pakistan's Abid Ali celebrates with teammates after taking the catch of South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen during the third day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa in Karachi.(AP)
cricket

Pakistan seize control of 1st test with 3 late wickets

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen led South Africa's resistance in overturning a 158-run first-innings deficit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Dilhara Lokuhettige.(Twitter)
File image of Dilhara Lokuhettige.(Twitter)
cricket

Former SL cricketer Lokuhettige guilty under ICC anti-corruption code

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Lokuhettige was charged under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code in November 2019 for his involvement in match-fixing during a T20 tournament in UAE in 2017, where a Sri Lankan team participated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England captain Joe Root (L) shaking hands with Indian captain Virat Kohli (R)(HT Archive)
England captain Joe Root (L) shaking hands with Indian captain Virat Kohli (R)(HT Archive)
cricket

IND vs ENG series opener only a week away but TV rights remain undecided in UK

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:05 PM IST
The rights, worth around 20 million pounds, are expected to be awarded soon for the four-Test series, which is part of the World Test Championship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of former England coach Andy Flower(Twitter)
Photo of former England coach Andy Flower(Twitter)
cricket

Andy Flower backs England’s ‘formidable combination of players’ for India Tests

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Flower denied to pick a favourite for the upcoming Test series but mentioned that the England side has a ‘formidable combination’ of players who are capable of putting themselves in 'winning situations'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of former England spinner Monty Panesar(Getty Images)
File photo of former England spinner Monty Panesar(Getty Images)
cricket

‘He’s become smarter’: Panesar says tackling Indian spinner will be key for ENG

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Monty Panesar suggested that Ashwin will come into the series ‘with tons of confidence’ after a terrific series on the Aussie soil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan batsman Mahipal Lomror playing a shot during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final match - 4 against Bihar(Twitter)
Rajasthan batsman Mahipal Lomror playing a shot during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final match - 4 against Bihar(Twitter)
cricket

Mushtaq Ali T20: TN holds edge over Rajasthan; Punjab favourites vs Baroda

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Rajasthan's top-scorer in the tournament is Ankit Lamba (198 runs) but he would like to improve on his strike-rate. Rajasthan will, however, depend on their premier leg spinner Rahul Chahar (11 wickets) who has been named as a stand by for England series
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP