Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018: Where to buy match tickets

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on two-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7.

The upcoming edition will feature 12 games that will be played at 4:00 PM IST and 48 matches will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will play their first three home games in Mohali and remaining four in Indore.

The Qualifier 1 will take place at the Wankhede Stadium on May 22. The Eliminator and Qualifier 2 will be held at the MCA Stadium, Pune on May 23 and 25 respectively.

The final will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on May 27.

Here we present you the information related to IPL 2018 tickets booking -

How can I book IPL 2018 tickets online?

IPL 2018 tickets can be booked online through BookMyShow, Paytm, Insider.in, TicketGenie, Liveinstyle and EventsNow. MI are also making tickets available using partner JioMoney.

How to buy IPL 2018 tickets from the counter?

1. Go to the counter (in your city).

2. Select the stand you want (prices will vary accordingly).

3. Tell the number of seats and make the payment.