Indian squad’s IPL experience makes them powerful: Mahmudullah

Bangladesh’s stand-in skipper Mahmudullah is not taking a depleted Indian side lightly and pointed out to the visitors’ Indian Premier League (IPL) experience makes them a powerful side during the press conference held at the R Premadasa stadium on Wednesday.

“India is still a strong side, even though some their experienced players aren’t around on this tour. Their current squad has a lot of players who have the experience of playing in the IPL. If we can play good cricket, we will do well,” Mahmudullah said.

Barring Vijay Shankar and Mohammed Siraj, all the other members of the Indian side have played 10 or more games in the Indian Premier League. Rohit Sharma’s side lost the opening game of the tournament by five wickets against Sri Lanka, with Kusal Perera blasting 66 off 37 balls.

Pressure on Bangladesh

Bangladesh have been in poor form in Twenty20s heading into the Nidahas Trophy. They have won only one out of their last 10 games since 2017. Against India, they have lost all five of their Twenty20 games. In their last encounter at the 2016 World T20 in Bangalore, Bangladesh needed two off three balls with three wickets remaining only to suffer heartbreak and lose by one run.

When asked whether there were any scars from that match, Mahmudullah replied, “What happened in Bangalore ended in Bangalore. We can’t step onto the field with an inch of a doubt. Especially, when the team is not going through a good spell, such doubts creep in but I have urged my teammates to keep those doubts away and step out.”

No.3 slot a worry

Mahmudullah stressed the No.3 position was a major area of concern.

“The No.3 batting position has been playing on our minds for some time. Sabbir Rahman had been doing well but the runs haven’t really come for some time. Liton (Das) batted well in the practice game. We are still in the process of figuring out the best XI,” Mahmudullah said.