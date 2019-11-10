e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Indian Test specialists begin practice with pink ball in Bengaluru

Pujara and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari along with pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma hit the National Cricket Academy (NCA) nets.

cricket Updated: Nov 10, 2019 23:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
File image of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma
File image of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma(PTI)
         

Indian Test cricketers, including batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara and young gun Mayank Agarwal, have started practising with the pink balls at the M Chinnaswamy stadium here, beginning their preparations for the country’s first ever day-night Test. India and Bangladesh will play their maiden Test under the lights at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22.

While short-format players are locked in Twenty20 series with Bangladesh, Pujara and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari along with pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma hit the National Cricket Academy (NCA) nets to get used to the challenge that pink balls will throw at them.

ALSO READ: All I wanted was to be a wicketkeeper - Wriddhiman Saha

It’s been some days that the senior India cricketers started practising under NCA head and former skipper Rahul Dravid.

The early practice sessions will give Indians a fair idea of what they will encounter in the historic Test and is precisely the reason, all these players did not figure in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches for their respective states.

Sighting the ball in the twilight and handling reverse swing with old ball under lights are the biggest challenges.

Skipper Virat Kohli is on a break and is yet to join his Test colleagues.

Broadcaster Star Sports ran a few clips of India’s practice session during the third and series-deciding Twenty20 between the two sides in Nagpur.

tags
top news
6 wickets for 7 runs: Deepak Chahar bags best-ever figures in T20I cricket
6 wickets for 7 runs: Deepak Chahar bags best-ever figures in T20I cricket
Former chief election commissioner TN Seshan dies at 86
Former chief election commissioner TN Seshan dies at 86
NCP says will support Sena in Maharashtra, but has a condition
NCP says will support Sena in Maharashtra, but has a condition
It will be a Sena chief minister if Udhhav Thackeray says so: Sanjay Raut
It will be a Sena chief minister if Udhhav Thackeray says so: Sanjay Raut
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
15-year-old Shafali Verma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 30-year-old record
15-year-old Shafali Verma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 30-year-old record
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
BJP slams Navjot Sidhu for praising Pak PM Imran Khan at Kartarpur event
BJP slams Navjot Sidhu for praising Pak PM Imran Khan at Kartarpur event
trending topics
Cyclone BulbulUddhav ThackeraySalman KhanShah Rukh KhanDSSSB Admit cardAnushka SharmaWhatsApp FeatureShiv SenaAyodhya verdict

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news