India's most ruthless six-hitter: Suryakumar Yadav hits his 150th, sneaks into the world top five list in T20Is

India and Australia are locking horns in a T20I series, but the opening match at Canberra’s Manuka Oval was heavily disrupted by rain. Frequent interruptions left the contest stop-start and fans frustrated as the weather continued to play spoilsport. The match eventually ended in a washout but the Indian T20I skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, looked to have picked up his form just in time, and in the process, unlocked a special T20I milestone. Suryakumar Yadav of India bats during the T20 cricket international between India and Australia in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. (Lukas Coch/AAPImage via AP)(AP)

Surya became the fifth batter in the world to smash 150 T20I sixes. Among Indians, he is only the second batter to achieve the feat after Rohit Sharma. On the third delivery of the 10th over, Ellis dished out a short ball at the stumps. Yadav took full toll of it and swiped it away over mid-wicket for a maximum, reaching his 150th T20I six.

Where does Suryakumar Yadav stand?

Most sixes for India in Men's T20Is(HT)

Among Indians, Surya, the current T20I skipper, has the second most number of sixes. The list is topped by Rohit, who has 205 sixes under his belt in international T20s.

Most sixes in Men's T20Is(HT)

When it comes to the list of the sixes hit by some of the big hitters of the world, Suryakumar Yadav has now sneaked into the top-five. Notably, this list is also topped by Rohit, with 205 sixes. The man ahead of Surya is the English swashbuckler, Jos Buttler, with 172 sixes.

How efficient a six-hitter is Suryakumar Yadav?

Most of efficient six hitters for India in T20Is(HT)

As far as Indian batters are concerned, Suryakumar Yadav is the most efficient six-hitter. He has faced 1650 balls in his T20I career as per the latest stats. This means that Surya hits a six every 11 balls. This is three deliveries less for one six from the man who is next in the list, Hardik Pandya.

The numbers show the importance of Surya in the middle order for India. His presence ensures that the scoring rate remains high even when the field is spread out. His ability to hit sixes at will makes him an elite batter in the format and a prized possession for his team.