e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Intend to perform CAC’s role with all honesty: Madan Lal

Intend to perform CAC’s role with all honesty: Madan Lal

The position of BCCI chairman of selectors is up for grabs with M.S.K. Prasad finishing his four-year term last November.

cricket Updated: Jan 31, 2020 20:54 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
File image of Madan Lal.
File image of Madan Lal.(File)
         

Former cricketer Madan Lal said on Friday that he is looking forward to working with fellow former India players RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik as part of the new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). Lal, RP and former wicketkeeper Naik were announced as members of the committee by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. “I am happy and honoured that the BCCI has given me the job and I intend to do it with all honesty,” Lal told IANS. “I can’t say anything more because I am yet to receive any guidelines. I know what my job is but can speak only after I get guidelines from the board.”

Lal said that he has interacted with the two of them before and is looking forward to working with them. “The national selectors, the women’s selectors and the junior selectors are the three postings (that the CAC needs to decide upon). I am very happy with the appointments. I have spoken with them earlier and of course I look forward to working with them,” he said.

The position of BCCI chairman of selectors is up for grabs with M.S.K. Prasad finishing his four-year term last November. Since then, Prasad has been on an extension along with former India and Rajasthan batsman Gagan Khoda.

It had emerged earlier in the month that former Indian cricketers, including Chetan Sharma, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Nayan Mongia, Abey Kuruvilla and Ajit Agarkar are among the ones who have applied for two positions in the selection committee.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
4 Delhi gang rape convicts get a reprieve, judge cancels death warrant
4 Delhi gang rape convicts get a reprieve, judge cancels death warrant
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Eco Survey’s Thalinomics finds veg meals became more affordable than non-veg
Eco Survey’s Thalinomics finds veg meals became more affordable than non-veg
Jawaani Jaaneman review: Saif Ali Khan’s modern family is a breezy watch
Jawaani Jaaneman review: Saif Ali Khan’s modern family is a breezy watch
Special Air India flight with Indians on board to take off from Wuhan soon
Special Air India flight with Indians on board to take off from Wuhan soon
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament: Key highlights
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament: Key highlights
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeJNU protesterCoronavirusNeha KakkarKaran JoharPriyanka ChopraNIELIT Admit cardIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news