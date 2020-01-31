Intend to perform CAC’s role with all honesty: Madan Lal

cricket

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 20:54 IST

Former cricketer Madan Lal said on Friday that he is looking forward to working with fellow former India players RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik as part of the new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). Lal, RP and former wicketkeeper Naik were announced as members of the committee by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. “I am happy and honoured that the BCCI has given me the job and I intend to do it with all honesty,” Lal told IANS. “I can’t say anything more because I am yet to receive any guidelines. I know what my job is but can speak only after I get guidelines from the board.”

Lal said that he has interacted with the two of them before and is looking forward to working with them. “The national selectors, the women’s selectors and the junior selectors are the three postings (that the CAC needs to decide upon). I am very happy with the appointments. I have spoken with them earlier and of course I look forward to working with them,” he said.

The position of BCCI chairman of selectors is up for grabs with M.S.K. Prasad finishing his four-year term last November. Since then, Prasad has been on an extension along with former India and Rajasthan batsman Gagan Khoda.

It had emerged earlier in the month that former Indian cricketers, including Chetan Sharma, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Nayan Mongia, Abey Kuruvilla and Ajit Agarkar are among the ones who have applied for two positions in the selection committee.