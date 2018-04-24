IPL 2018: AB de Villiers plays down bowling concerns of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s AB de Villiers on Tuesday played down the bowling concerns of his side stating that leaking runs in death overs was just part of a small problem and they will try and rectify it in the game against Chennai Super Kings.

Bangalore’s economy rate is extremely poor as against the rest of the sides. What is more worrying is that it’s at the death overs where the team has not been in control of the situation. While they had conceded just 28 runs in the last four overs against Kings XI Punjab, they conceded 75 runs in their next game against Rajasthan Royals, 60 against Mumbai Indians and another 57 against Delhi Daredevils in their last game.

READ | IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore renew rivalry

“Look, I guess at the end of the day it comes down to the kind of wickets. I’m not sure but I guess we made a much better bowling performance in the last game than what we had started out with. There’s definitely a lot of skill and intent in the team, and I think we made one or two small mistakes, gave away a couple of no-balls and wides. We’ll try and rectify them in the next game,” the South African said in the pre-match press conference.

With the hosts playing three consecutive games at home, including tomorrow’s mouth-watering fixture against RCB, de Villiers also said the franchise should use this as an opportunity to build momentum and bounce back in the tournament. With three losses in five games so far, Bangalore can’t simply afford another loss, here on Wednesday.

READ | Darren Gough against county lifeline for Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft

“They say that if you make your home ground your fortress in the season you normally tend to win. We know it’s important to do well at home. We’ve already had a bad last year but we had a couple of good wins as well. So, over the next few games that we’ll play here, we’ll keep doing that. It’s important for us to make sure that if we get to maintain that at home, sometimes you surprise yourself in the run” he further added.