IPL 2018, live cricket score, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: MI opt to bowl

The last time Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) took on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018), the former side emerged victorious by a single wicket. Rohit Sharma’s men will be out for revenge when they take on the Kane Williamson-led side in an IPL 2018 encounter in Mumbai today. Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently fourth in the league standings, having won three of their five games. However, Mumbai Indians have struggled so far this season and have notched only a solitary win so far this season. Get live cricket score of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 game, here. (LIVE SCORECARD) (LIVE STREAMING INFO)

7:45 PM: The more noteworthy team news comes from the away side - Basil Thampi makes his first start for the side. He was awarded the “Emerging Player” award last time around.

7:37 PM IST: Big news just breaking - SRH pacer Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of the tournament due to a finger fracture. That isn’t good news for the Sunrisers. It will be interesting to see who they sign as a replacement player.

7:35 PM IST: Mumbai Indians playing XI - Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (captain), Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI - Wriddhiman Saha, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (captain), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul.

7:30 PM IST: Just in - Mumbai Indians won the toss and choose to bowl.

7:20 PM IST: Toss is merely minutes away. Till then, you can read about Mumbai Indians’ death over woes in the IPL 2018 here.

7:10 PM IST: Mumbai Indians have had a disappointing start to the IPL 2018 thus far. A turnaround in form is needed soon, and home fans will hope today is the day that happens.

7:00 PM IST: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the IPL 2018 game between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad!

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s major concerns ahead of the game centre around the availability of certain players. They will be without pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the game. The inclusion of batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Yusuf Pathan is also doubtful, the former suffering an elbow injury vs Kings XI Punjab whilst the latter experienced cramps in the same game.

For Mumbai Indians, the fact that none of their established stars have fired thus far is something that will need to change if they are to have any chances of registering a win over the Sunrisers. That all four of their defeats came in matches went down to the wire is also a cause for concern for the defending IPL champions.