Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018, live cricket score: MI bowl

Sunrisers Hyderabad, currently fourth in the table, take on Mumbai Indians who have lost four out of five games in the 2018 Indian Premier League and languishing in seventh position. Rohit Sharma’s MI have won the toss and chosen to bowl. The three-time champions have suffered from poor bowling and batting in the death overs and will be desperate to turn the tide against Kane Williamson’s side who will miss the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. In the last encounter between the two sides, SRH won a tense match by one wicket. Get live cricket score of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 here. (MI vs SRH live updates) (MI vs SRH live streaming info)

