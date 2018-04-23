IPL 2018: Horror showings in death overs prove costly for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians’ tense three-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh stadium on Sunday was their fourth defeat in five games in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL). The three-time champions now face an uphill task in their quest for a spot in the play-offs. (RR v MI HIGHLIGHTS)

The common factor behind Mumbai Indians’ losses has been their struggles in the final five overs with both bat and ball. In three out of the five games, Rohit Sharma’s side have failed to click with the bat, ball or both in the death overs. (RR v MI SCORECARD)

The game against Rajasthan Royals was a classic case in point. At 130/1 in 14.2 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan having crossed fifties, the stage was set for Mumbai Indians to reach 200. Although Kishan fell for 58, Suryakumar was still there on 72 and after 15 overs, Mumbai Indians were 135/2.

However, what followed was total loss of momentum. Suryakumar was dismissed for 72, Rohit Sharma was run-out for 0 and Jofra Archer picked up three wickets in the 19th over as Mumbai Indians managed just 32 runs for the loss of five wickets from the final five overs. The total of 167/7 was 15 runs short, according to Ishan Kishan.

Death overs woes

Their subdued show in death overs against Rajasthan Royals is not a one-off for the Mumbai Indians. Against Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils, Rohit Sharma’s side managed 48/0, 36/3 and 36/5, respectively.

The performance against Delhi Daredevils was the first clear indication of Mumbai Indians’ death-over woes. At 158/2 in 15 overs after Suryakumar Yadav had hit an aggressive fifty, Mumbai Indians looked set for a 200-plus total but stuttered in the death overs as Dan Christian, Trent Boult and Mohammed Shami choked the runs.

With the bat, Mumbai Indians’ only win against Royal Challengers Bangalore was possible because 70 runs were hit in the final overs for the loss of three wickets, with the skipper hammering 94.

One expensive over

Mumbai Indians have been guilty of conceding expensive overs while defending a total. Against Chennai Super Kings, Mitchell McClenaghan and Jasprit Bumrah conceded 20 runs each in the 18th and 19th over to help MS Dhoni’s side snatch a close win.

Against Rajasthan Royals, Bumrah dismissed Sanju Samson (52) and Jos Buttler (6) in one over but in the 19th over, he gave away 18 runs, including one no-ball which allowed Ajinkya Rahane’s side to close the match.

If Mumbai Indians are to bounce back, they must sharpen up their batting and bowling in the death overs.