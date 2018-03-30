IPL 2018: MS Dhoni gets emotional, says ‘missed playing for Chennai Super Kings’

As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) look set to make their return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a two-year hiatus; skipper MS Dhoni presented the fans with a rather unseen, emotional side; almost breaking down to tears while addressing a gathering in Chennai.

CSK were banned from the IPL for two seasons along with Rajasthan Royals for spot-fixing. This meant that Dhoni spent the last two seasons with Rising Pune Super (RPS) Giant after eight years with the Chennai based outfit.

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, CSK won the IPL title twice, in 2010 and 2011. They also finished runners up on four occasions. On his return to CSK for the 11th edition of the IPL, Dhoni could not control his emotions while speaking at an event.

“As I said it was, I knew I would play for the Pune team but the actual moment comes when you start walking with the team-sheet in your hand till that point of time its only practice and everything,” Dhoni said.

“It was a very emotional moment…since I have started playing T20 cricket represented the Indian cricket team, Jharkhand team in few tournaments and CSK for eight years, so it was an emotional moment not to see myself in yellow.”

He went onto state that as a professional he has always given his best while on the field and will continue to do so.

“But at the same time as professionals, we have to move ahead and also not to prove to anyone but to prove a point to myself that I am making sure whatever I gave in for CSK, I am not leaving any inch that I am not giving for the Pune team,” added India’s World Cup winning captain.