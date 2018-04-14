IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians’ new spin sensation Mayank Markande earning rave reviews

He is just 20 but the world has now taken notice of his talent. Mayank Markande, the Bhatinda-born Punjab leg-spinner, playing for Mumbai Indians has picked up seven wickets in two games and within a week greats like Shane Warne and Harbhajan Singh are raving about him.

Harbhajan for one is quite impressed with his Punjab statemate. “He’s a precious talent and can turn into a big match winner,” Harbhajan feels.

A look at his wickets shows how he has spun a web around those who could play spin even in their dreams. He got MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu out with a googly in the first match and against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mayank added Wriddhiman Saha, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey and Sakib ul-Hasan to that list on Thursday night. The Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was effusive in his praise for Mayank, who bagged a wicket in each of his four overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mayank is living a dream.

“Rohit bhaiya just told me to bowl to my strength and not to change much. I just mixed up the deliveries and was able to get those wickets. God has been kind. A lot has happened in the last 10 days in my life. I could never imagine that one day I would be wearing the purple cap in IPL. I have been clicking selfies with it. Mere vishwas se bahar hai yeh sab (it is unbelievable). My social media accounts have been flooded with fans messages and my following has also swelled. It is so good to feel this way. I hope I keep bowling like this and to make my team, coach and parents proud,” Mayank said.

He learnt the art of spin in Patiala under the tutelage of former Punjab spinner Mahesh Inder Singh. “It is very important that I don’t lose the focus and keep delivering the goods. I am very excited about the next game against Delhi Daredevils to be played at our home ground in Mumbai. I am really looking forward to meeting Sachin Tendulkar in person - maybe he has something to say about my bowling. Bhajji Paji also lifted my confidence. And it would be a dream come true when I bowl in front of my idol Shane Warne when we take on Rajasthan Royals on April 22,” said Mayank, who was bought by Mumbai Indians at his base price of Rs 20 lakh in the IPL auction.

“People have been calling my parents and coach back home on my bowling performances. This adulation is very new for me. During promotional events, fans come to me to get pictures clicked. I am only focused to give my best on the field and make the most of the chances I get,” said Mayank.