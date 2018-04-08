IPL 2018: Rain threat looms over Kings XI Punjab-Delhi Daredevils Mohali tie

As cricket fans in the tri-city get ready for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to kick off their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL)’s eleventh season at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Sunday, weather looms large on everyone’s mind. (IPL 2018 FULL COVERAGE)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm, that is likely to strike the tri-city on Sunday evening.

It coincides with the IPL match in which the home team will be taking on Delhi Daredevils. The match begins at 4pm.

“Thunderstorm around this time of the year is likely to be a strong gust of dust raising winds with light rainfall,” said Surender Paul, in-charge of the IMD’s local centre. “If it rains, some places may be drenched for an hour or two. So it is possible the match will get delayed.”

But the thunderstorm would have to be really strong to have the game cancelled, something that Paul believes is unlikely.

According to the IMD website, brunt of the upcoming weather disturbances will be seen only around Tuesday.

Mercury to fall by 5°C

Meanwhile, isolated rain was observed in some places across the tricity. But the rain wasn’t significant enough to show up in the readings at the IMD centres in Sector 39 and old airport.

Some southern parts also experienced hailstorm. Paul said it is because of the formation of clouds at higher altitudes, because of which larger drops end up freezing during the fall and hit the ground as hailstones.

Paul said a dip in temperature is expected as thunderstorms draw nearer. Light rains on Saturday, too, brought down the day temperature by a notch — from 35°C on Friday to 34°C. But it was still a degree above normal.

However, it might be changing soon as maximum temperature is expected to go down by up to five degrees around Tuesday. The conditions are a result of both western disturbances and the easterlies.

According to the IMD, clouds are expected to clear by Thursday and temperature will start rising after that.