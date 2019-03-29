IPL 2019: AB de Villiers’ heroics in vain as Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga fire MI to six-run win over RCB

A fine penultimate over from Jasprit Bumrah, an excellent last over from Lasith Malinga and an error on the behalf of on-field umpires meant Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six runs in the Match 7 of the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

Chasing a fighting target of 188, RCB got off to a good start with Parthiv Patel and Moeen Ali at the crease. The duo hit few boundaries early on in the chase to put the pressure on the MI bowlers.

But a bad piece of running between the wickets cost Moeen his wicket as Rohit Sharma affected a brilliant direct hit. Virat Kohli came out in the middle like a man on a mission as he hit three boundaries off Jasprit Bumrah to clear his intentions.

Kohli and Parthiv took RCB past the 50-run mark but the latter could not last long as he was castled by Mayank Markande for 31. In the same over Markande could have got the wicket of AB De Villiers as well but his catch was dropped by Yuvraj Singh in the slips while he was batting on 0.

Kohli and ABD took RCB’s score over the 100-run mark and during the course of their partnership, the RCB skipper became the second cricketer after Suresh Raina to complete 5000 IPL runs.

But before he could complete his half-century, Kohli (46) top-edged a Bumrah delivery and Hardik took an easy catch to send back the danger-man. Shimron Hetmyer (4) too fell soon after as he became Bumrah’s second scalp of the night.

But the South African kept going on the other end and notched up a well-deserved half-century. He then cut loose and hit Hardik for 18 runs in the 18 over to bring down the target in stunning style.

Bumrah bowled an excellent penultimate over where he gave away just five runs and complete his four quota to four over with outstanding figures of 3/20.

Bangalore needed 17 runs off the last over and Malinga held his nerves despite Shivam Dube hitting him for a huge six off the first ball. Off the next five deliveries, the Sri Lankan superstar conceded just five runs as MI got over the line.

But there was still some controversy after the conclusion of the match as replays showed that the last ball from Malinga was a no-ball and the on-field umpires failed to spot it.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya’s late cameo ensured MI finished at a commendable 187/8 in 20 overs as they lost wickets at regular intervals in the middle overs.

Mumbai got off to a flying start in the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock dealing in boundaries from the word go. The duo got the MI score past the 50-run mark in just the sixth over of the innings.

Yuzvendra Chahal then got into the act and he dismissed de Kock for 23 to provide the opening breakthrough. Suryakumar Yadav then joined forces with Rohit and the duo continued the flow of runs.

Just before he could cross the 50-run mark, Rohit was dismissed by Umesh Yadav for 48. Suryakumar and Yuvraj Singh then took MI over the 100-run mark.

Yuvraj then went berserk and hit Chahal for three sixes in a row to turn back the clock in stunning style. But in trying to hit his fourth six in as many balls, he was caught out in the deep by Mohammed Siraj for 23.

This is when MI lost wickets at regular intervals as Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya fell in quick succession. Just when it seemed like MI will struggle for runs at the end of the innings, Hardik Pandya came up with the goods for MI.

Pandya hit three sixes and two fours in his unbeaten knock of 32 off 14 balls after Chahal reduced MI from a comfortable 124/2 to 147/7.

