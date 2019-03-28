IPL 2019 Live cricket score, RCB vs MI in Bengaluru: Bangalore opt to bowl, Malinga returns for Mumbai
IPL 2019 Live Telecast, RCB vs MI: Catch all the action of the seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians through our live blog.
19:52 hrs IST
Stat attack
19:45 hrs IST
Captain speak
19:38 hrs IST
Playing XIs
19:31 hrs IST
Toss update
19:22 hrs IST
Manish: RCB’s likely XI
19:16 hrs IST
Pratik: MI’s predicted XI
19:10 hrs IST
Manish: Kohli against MI
19:00 hrs IST
Pratik: MI’s record vs RCB
18:50 hrs IST
Manish: Captain..Leader..Legend
18:40 hrs IST
Pratik: Captain Marvel
18:30 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Live updates: RCB won the toss and skipper Virat Kohli opted to field first in their first home game of the season. Bangalore named an unchanged line-up for this clash while Mumbai has brought in Lasith Malinga for this clash.
Stat attack
188: Average 1st innings score at Bengaluru extrapolated over last 5 completed first innings in IPL.
4/5: Mumbai have won 4 out of their last 5 matches against RCB in the tournament.
46: Virat Kohli is 46 runs away from completing 5000 runs in the tournament. He can become the 2nd batsman to reach this landmark after Raina.
38: AB de Villiers is 38 runs away from completing 4000 runs in IPL. He can become the 10th batsman to achieve this landmark in the tournament and 3rd overseas player after Warner and Gayle.
1: With one more six, AB de Villiers will have 2nd most sixes in the IPL by going past Dhoni (187) and will remain behind Gayle (296).
154: Malinga is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.
19.01: Malinga has 4th best bowling average in the tournament (Min: 250 balls) after Mascarenhas (18.73), Bollinger (18.72) and Tye (16.36).
Captain speak
Virat Kohli: We played here against Australia and it got easier in the second half. We have not made any changes for this match as continuity is very important for us in this tournament.
Rohit Sharma: We have done well here in the past and we will look to take confidence from that fact. I will try to come out and get the team off to a flier.
Playing XIs
Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Parthiv Patel(w), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Mumbai: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah
Toss update
Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to bowl first in their first home match of the season. The RCB skipper also reveals that they have named an unchanged XI. As for Mumbai, Lasith Malinga returns for them while Jasprit Bumrah too has been included in the line-up after suffering an injury scare in the first game.
Manish: RCB’s likely XI
Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, AB De Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj. Here are the reasons for this team.
Pratik: MI’s predicted XI
Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rasikh Salam, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga - and here are my reasons for it
Manish: Kohli against MI
Over the years, Virat Kohli has done well against MI and has got 4th most runs against the three-time champions in IPL after Raina (787), Dhawan (629) and Dhoni (612). An added incentive for the skipper will be that he is 46 runs away from completing 5000 runs in the tournament and can become the 2nd batsman to reach this landmark after Raina.
Pratik: MI’s record vs RCB
Mumbai Indians have won 14 out of their 23 matches against RCB in the IPL.Their win rate of 60.87% is their 2nd best against existing IPL teams. MI have also won 4 out their last 5 encounters against RCB, while they have won 3 out of their last 5 encounters versus RCB in Bengaluru.
Manish: Captain..Leader..Legend
RCB may not have won title under Virat Kohli but that doesn’t mean he is any lesser than Rohit. Kohli’s personal form has been outstanding over the years in the IPL as his batting records suggest. Most runs in one single season, most centuries in one season, second-highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL. These are just some of the feathers that are present in the illustrious cap of the India skipper.
Pratik: Captain Marvel
Let’s start with Rohit Sharma, MI’s very on captain marvel. He has led them to three IPL titles and is the most successful captain in the history of the tournament along side MS Dhoni. If he gets into the groove, there are not many batsmen in the world who match his stroke-making.
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the IPL Match 7 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Before the start of this blockbuster contest, will preview the titanic clash with the help of some numbers. My name is Pratik Sagar (cricket correspondent at Hindustan Times) and I will presenting the case for MI while my fellow cricket correspondent Manish Pathak (Virat Kohli fan) will put forward his case for RCB.
