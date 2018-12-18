IPL 2019 Auction: Eoin Morgan among five new entries

Five new entrants have been entered into the list of players who will be going under the hammer as the IPL auction takes place for the 2019 edition.

England ODI skipper Eoin Morgan, South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen and Australia’s Riley Meredith are the three overseas inclusions while Mayank Dagar and Pranav Gupta are two Indians who have been added to the players for the auction on Tuesday. Eoin Morgan will have a base price of 2 crore.

With these five editions the total number of players available for auction now stands at 351. Indian players make up 228 of them, while 123 of them are foreigners.

Despite the options available only 70 players, 50 Indians and 20 overseas players can be picked by the eight franchises in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Should they be bought, it will be the first for both Van der Dussen and Riley Meredith in the Indian Premier League, the two have base prices of 50 lakh and 40 lakh respectively.

Both Dagar and Gupta have a base price of Rs 20 lakh each.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 10:20 IST