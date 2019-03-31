IPL 2019: Centurions Jonny Bairstow, David Warner power SRH to 118-run win over RCB

Openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner slammed breathtaking centuries while Mohammed Nabi scalped four wickets as Sunriers Hyderabad crushed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 118-runs in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Hyderabad.

This was the first time in the history of the IPL that both openers managed to go past the 100-run mark in a single innings. Also, this was the second instance of two players scoring tons in same innings after Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers did the same against Gujarat Lions in 2016.

Chasing a mammoth target of 232, RCB got off to a disastrous start as Mohammad Nabi wrecked their top-order. He started off by getting rid of Parthiv Patel for 13. In this next over, he got rid of Shimron Hetmyer, who came charging down the track and was stumped by Bairstow.

Three balls later, Ab de Villiers (3) missed the line of a delivery and the ball crashed into his stumps, making the South African Nabi’s third scalp of the day. Virat Kohli was the next batsman to fall as he was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma for 3.

The next delivery saw Moeen Ali getting run out for 2 and he was the fifth RCB player to depart for 30 runs on board. Shivan Dube too followed suit as he became Nabi’s fourth scalp of the day.

Colin de Grandhomme and Prayas Ray Barman added some respectability to the score as they put on a fifty-run stand for the seventh wicket and took the score closer to the 100-run mark.

Umesh Yadav and Colin de Grandhomme were run-out in quick succession while Yuzvendra Chahal became Sandeep’s third scalp of the innings as RCB fell short of the target by a huge margin.

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner tore apart the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers with sensational centuries, leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to a mammoth 231 for two in an IPL match, here Sunday.

Earlier, Englishman Bairstow struck 114 from just 56 balls while Warner carried his bat for a 55-ball 100 in a record 185-run first-wicket partnership. Bairstow punished RCB with 12 fours and seven sixes while Warner hit five fours and as many sixes in his 55-ball knock.

RCB captain Virat Kohli’s decision to put Sunrisers in backfired as all his bowlers were taken to cleaners by Bairstow and Warner who became the first pair in IPL history to post three consecutive hundred-run stands.

Bairstow and Warner bludgeoned the bowlers, bettering the earlier highest of 184 between KKR’s Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn in the 2017 edition against Gujarat Lions.

Bairstow was particularly harsh on debutant Barman from whom he took 17 runs in the ninth over and later smashed Colin de Grandhomme for 14 runs in the 10th over. He also did not spare India pacer Umesh Yadav who he hit for 16 runs in the 12th over.

Warner played second fiddle all this while and allowed Bairstow to take the initiative but hit fours and sixes in between. The Australian later swung his arms to complete his hundred.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 20:05 IST