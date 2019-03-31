IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni survives as bails remain intact despite ball hitting stumps - Watch

Chennai Super Kings were off to a terrible start against Rajasthan Royals as they lost the wickets of Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson within three overs and it was not looking good for the defending IPL champions.

However, the hope was still there for the hosts as out came skipper MS Dhoni and he was greeted by the fans with a loud cheer. The veteran started his innings cautiously and it seemed like he is trying his find his rhythm.

In the sixth over, Dhoni tried to defend off the back foot against Jofra Archer but in the process, ended up chopping the ball back onto his stumps. The ball slowly tickled through his legs off the inside edge and it touched the stumps. But, the bails did not come off and although Archer was livid, it was a huge lifeline for MS Dhoni.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bowl. CSK left out off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and replaced him with Mitchell Santner while the Royals were unchanged.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner and Imran Tahir.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal and Dhawal Kulkarni.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 21:29 IST