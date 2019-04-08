IPL 2019: David Warner takes extra precaution against Ravichandran Ashwin after ‘Mankad’ incident - Watch

Ravichandran Ashwin’s ‘Mankad’ dismissal of Jos Buttler has been at the centre of a lot of debate in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). While some have supported him saying that is within the rules of the game, others like James Anderson criticised him for violating the spirit of the game with the dismissal.

During the IPL 2019 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab, it was clear that the incident was on David Warner’s mind as he was extra cautious during Ashwin’s over.

During the sixth over of the innings, Warner was on the non-striker’s end and he made it a point to drag his bat inside the crease when Ashwin came close to the stumps during his action.

Earlier, Ashwin said that he has absolutely “no regrets” and he will certainly not be surprised if he finds England pacer Jimmy Anderson, who ‘virtually’ ripped him to shreds, doing the same in near future.

Recently a crass video of Jimmy Anderson ripping Ashwin’s picture into shreds went viral and many felt that it was done in bad taste. “Today Jimmy Anderson might feel that whatever I did was wrong. Maybe, tomorrow he might end up doing (Mankading) it. Who knows, it is all a question of perception of right and wrong. I don’t think in this case it is necessary because it is in the law and I did,” Ashwin told India Today.

The senior India off-spinner is clear that what he did was within the purview of the playing conditions. “Everybody who know me, it is very clear (to them) that I don’t do anything that is illegal. Even my team has stood behind me since then. A lot many players have come to me and said whatever I did was absolutely right,” Ashwin said.

