IPL 2019, DC vs KKR: Top 5 player battles to watch out for

Delhi Capitals will be playing on their home turf but there is a possibility that the conditions may turn out to be favourable for the visiting Kolkata Knight Riders when the two teams clash in an IPL match in New Delhi on Saturday.

In the last match too, it was Chennai Super Kings who exploited the slow conditions at Kotla better than the home side with their spinners taking full advantage of the track on which batting became challenging as the game wore on.

KKR also have a world-class spin bowling attack led by India’s premier bowler Kuldeep Yadav. The wily Sunil Narine, along with Piyush Chawla, makes it a very potent attack.

Here’s a look at the top five player battles to watch out for the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rishabh Pant vs Andre Russell

Rishabh Pant has been in terrific form in this IPL and therefore the KKR team will look to get him out on a low score. It will be interesting to see how Pant tackles Andre Russell, since the West Indian has dismissed him once in 9 balls in the IPL. The wicketkeeper-batsman managed 12 runs against the fast bowler. Pant likes the ball to come onto his bat and therefore Russell may look to take pace off the ball against the Delhi batsman.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has troubled batsmen across all formats in the last two years. The chinaman has many variations up his sleeve and has been one of Shikhar Dhawan’s tormentors in the IPL. Kuldeep has dismissed Dhawan twice in the cash-rich league and conceded just 21 runs off 25 balls. Dhawan, who is in good form, would certainly hope to improve his form against the leg-spinner.

Shreyas Iyer vs Piyush Chawla

Shreyas Iyer has struggled to get going in this IPL and he will certainly be looking to lead from the front in the match against KKR. He has recorded an excellent strike-rate of 161.11 against Piyush Chawla but he has been dismissed once in 18 deliveries against the leg-spinner. Iyer would certainly like to take on Chawla, but he will have to sensible against the veteran bowler.

Dinesh Karthik vs Chris Morris

Chris Morris has been an integral part of the Delhi team and he will be looking to make a strong comeback in the IPL after missing out in Delhi’s first two games. The fast bowler has had an upper hand against Karthik, dismissing him three times in 23 deliveries in the IPL. Karthik has managed just 27 runs against the fast bowler. Morris will surely be eyeing Karthik’s wicket once again.

Robin Uthappa vs Amit Mishra

Robin Uthappa will have to be wary of Amit Mishra when he walks out to bat in the match against Delhi Capitals. The leg-spinner has dismissed the KKR batsman four times in 72 balls in the IPL. Uthappa has recorded a meagre strike-rate of 116.67 against Ami Mishra. Uthappa, who notched a half-century against Kings XI Punjab, will have to find a way to counter the Mishra effect.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 13:48 IST