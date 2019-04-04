IPL 2019, DC vs SRH Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Skipper Shreyas Iyer would look to sort out his team’s lower-order woes and strive for consistency when Delhi Capitals face a rampaging Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match in New Delhi on Thursday.

A dramatic lower-order collapse against Kings XI Punjab exposed Delhi’s batting frailties and Iyer would look to plug those holes to stand a chance of taming Sunrisers, who have been on a roll with back-to-back wins.

A new look Delhi made a rampaging start to the season with a superb win over three-time former champions Mumbai Indians but since then they have struggled with their lower-order. Delhi are currently fifth in the eight team standings with two wins and as many loses after four games and consistency is something which they would be looking for.

Delhi had failed to score six runs from the last over against Kolkata Knight Riders, thus taking the match to Super Over and it was only due to Kagiso Rabada’s superb yorkers, they had managed to scrape through in the end.

However, Delhi’s lower-order came unstuck against Kings XI on Monday night when they inexplicably lost seven wickets for eight runs to lose the game by 14 runs.

Delhi were 144 for three in the 17th over, chasing 167 before being bowled out for 152 in 19.2 overs.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the IPL 2019 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Where is the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad being played?

The IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played in Delhi.

What time does the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 8 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL?

The IPL will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the IPL?

The IPL live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 12:33 IST