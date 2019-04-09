IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH - Turning Point: KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal string a 114-run partnership

The Sunrisers Hyderabad put up a decent total of 150/4 in their 20 overs against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Monday. The Kings XI Punjab needed to get off to a good start, but they lost Chris Gayle in the third over of their innings. Thereafter KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal needed to ensure that Punjab don’t lose anymore wickets. ((Full Scorecard))

However, Rahul and Agarwal didn’t play too cautiously and played their natural game. Rahul smashed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a four in the first ball of the fifth over and Agarwal struck Nabi for a six in the next over.

The duo strung a 114-run partnership in 14 overs and put Punjab in the driver’s seat. In the partnership, Rahul scored 58 runs off 41 balls, while Agarwal notched 55 runs off 43 balls. The Sunrisers Hyderabad bowled on good lines and lengths, but Rahul and Agarwal stayed patient and put away the occasional loose delivery.

However, when Agarwal departed in the 18th over, Punjab made heavy weather of the chase with the dismissals of David Miller and Mandeep Singh. When six runs were required from three balls, KL Rahul smashed Nabi for a straight boundary to seal the deal. Punjab won the match by six wickets in the penultimate ball of the last over. Rahul, who remained unbeaten on 71, was named the player of the match.

“Didn’t start off the way I wanted to in the first couple of games. Just enjoying my batting and happy to end up on the winning side. Been playing with Chris for a long time and really enjoy batting with Mayank. The batting group has done well so far. The way Mayank came out and the way he was striking even against Mumbai gives me a little bit of time. He had to look for the boundaries, I did tell him (Curran) that maybe hitting six is difficult. I told him to target the pockets,” said Rahul at the presentation.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 00:17 IST