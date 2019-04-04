IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: Mumbai Indians register historic first after comprehensive win against CSK

Mumbai Indians handed Chennai Super Kings their first loss of the season as a brilliant display by the hosts sealed the game by 37 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. With this win, Mumbai became the first side to win 100 matches in the IPL, which includes a super over win.

The two teams have now met 25 times, and Mumbai Indians have won 14 fixtures. Also, they faced off against each other nine times at the Wankhede Stadium, and MI have outsmarted CSK on six occasions. Moreover, CSK’s win-rate against Mumbai (44%) is their lowest when compared their record with other teams in the IPL.

Hardik Pandya was the star of the show on the day, both with the bat and ball. He came out, bludgeoned 25 runs off 8 balls. He powered Mumbai to 170 and then took the ball and dismissed MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar to seal the deal for his side. With figures of 3/20, Hardik registered his best figures in the IPL.

“The Pandya brothers are striking the ball really well [that’s why batting lower down the order]. You need to ask the skipper why I am not bowling (winks),” Kieron Pollard said after the match.

Rohit Sharma, the skipper said, that they wanted to play the brand of cricket Mumbai Indians play and the result followed.

“I think every game we play in the IPL is important. Having lost two games at the start, suddenly every match becomes important. We don’t want to keep that task of having to win many games at the end, it’s really difficult. We just wanted to play the brand of cricket Mumbai Indians are known for. We just kept ourselves in the game all the way through and those are good signs. I thought 170 was a fighting total here because you never know. We knew that there was something in the pitch and if we could knock wickets early, things could work,” Rohit said after the match.

