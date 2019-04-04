IPL 2019, MI vs CSK statistical highlights: Lasith Malinga, Hardik Pandya set records

Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Chasing a score of 171, CSK got off to the worst start possible as they lost both their openers in the first two overs of the innings. Ambati Rayudu (0) was dismissed by Jason Behrendorff and Shane Watson (5) was sent back to the pavilion by Lasith Malinga.

Suresh Raina and Kedhar Jadhav put up a quick-fire stand of 27 runs before Raina (16) was sent back to the pavilion by Behrendorff, Keiron Pollard took a stunning catch to dismiss the batsmen.

MS Dhoni came out to bat at number five, and he along with Jadhav bought some calmness to the proceedings. Jadhav was the one to do the big hitting, as Dhoni looked to settle in the middle and take the game deep.

The duo put up a 54-run stand before Hardik Pandya provided Mumbai with the big wicket of Dhoni (12). In order to look for big strikes, the CSK skipper perished. Ravindra Jadeja (1) also failed to leave a mark as he was sent back to the dugout in the very same over by Hardik.

Jadhav brought up his fifty in the 16th over of the innings, fighting a lone battle at the crease. Fighting an uphill battle, Jadhav (58) also departed as he was dismissed by Malinga.

Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah delivered their trademark yorkers, dismissing the lower-order batsmen which ensured Mumbai’s victory by 37 runs.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya’s knocks of 59 and 42 respectively enabled Mumbai Indians to post 170 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Here’s a look at the statistical highlights from the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

- Mumbai Indians, who were struggling to get going in their first ten overs, recorded their joint second lowest score against Chennai Super Kings at the ten-over mark. MI managed a score of just 57/1.

- Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 59 runs from 43 balls, scored his first half-century against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. His previous best against CSK was 44, which was scored in the last season.

- Dwayne Bravo became the first CSK bowler to pick up 100 wickets in the IPL. The West Indian, who took Suryakumar’s wicket, conceded 49 runs in 4 overs against Mumbai.

- Kedar Jadhav, who scored 58 runs off 54 balls, notched his first half-century against Mumbai Indians. Jadhav struck eight boundaries and one six during his innings.

- Lasith Malinga, who returned with figures of 3/34, recorded the most wickets taken by a bowler against the Chennai Super Kings in the cash-rich league.

- Hardik Pandya, who picked up three wickets for 20 runs, recorded his best figures in the Indian Premier League.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 09:35 IST