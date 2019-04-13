IPL 2019, MI vs RR Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

West Indian duo of Kieron Pollard and Alzarri Joseph will hog the limelight when Mumbai Indians lock horns with an out-of-sorts Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match in which home skipper Rohit Sharma’s return from injury will also be awaited in Mumbai on Saturday.

A leg spasm had forced Rohit to miss an IPL game for the first time in 11 seasons when he sat out of Mumbai’s last game against Kings XI Punjab.

In his absence, stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard ensured MI continue its good run as his whirlwind 83-run knock helped the side script a three-wicket win in a humdinger on Wednesday.

The winning runs were hit by 22-year-old Alzarri Joseph, who has been the new sensation in this year’s cash-rich T20 league.

Apr 13, 2019