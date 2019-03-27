IPL 2019: Ravichandran Ashwin’s ‘Mankading’ helps Kolkata police drive home important message

It’s still early days in the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2019 season and it has already given us a raging talking point. And it has helped the Kolkata Police drive home an important message.

Rajasthan Royals faced Kings XI Punjab in the fourth match of the ongoing season. KXIP put up an imposing 185-run target but the Royals seemed poised to chase it down with England international Jos Buttler in magnificent knick, having contributed 69 runs off just 43 balls.

KXIP Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin saw to it that Royals would fall short. Rather controversially, however.

In his delivery stride, Ashwin stopped, and just when Buttler backed too far up the crease in anticipation of a run, dislodged his balls and appealed for a run out. The decision went to the third umpire, who ruled the Englishman out.

Also read: Rahul Dravid has his say on Ravichandran Ashwin ‘mankading’ Jos Buttler

The verdict has raised all sorts of questions, ranging from Ashwin trampling upon the “spirit of cricket” to the umpire’s interpretation of a dead ball.

And now the Kolkata Police has rode the coattails of the controversy to drive home an important message. They posted a Twitter photo showing Ashwin running Buttler out next to a vehicle crossing traffic line, with the caption: “Crease or road, you will regret, if you cross the line”.

The “Mankading” dismissal knocked the wind out of the Royals’ sail as they went from 108 for 1 to 170 all out and lost the match by 14 runs.

Also read: Virat Kohli grinds it out in baseball-inspired training session - Watch

KXIP will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their next encounter tonight while the Royals will be in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 29 March.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 16:01 IST