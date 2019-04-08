IPL 2019, RR vs KKR statistical highlights: Kolkata record second biggest win in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine helped their team comfortably defeat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

KKR have now moved up to the top position in the IPL points table with four wins and one loss, whereas RR continue to remain at the seventh position with a win and four losses. (Full scorecard)

In a low-scoring encounter, Lynn and Narine slapped clueless Rajasthan bowlers with their 91-run partnership, which saw a rain of sixes. Rajasthan bowlers leaked 65 runs in the Powerplay overs, which gave an upper hand to Kolkata in its 140 run-chase.

Here’s a look at the statistical highlights from the match.

- The Rajasthan Royals recorded their lowest Powerplay score against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. They managed just 28 runs for the loss of one wicket in the first six overs.

- Kolkata Knight Riders recorded their highest Powerplay score against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. They scored 65 runs for the loss of no wicket in the first six overs.

- Kolkata Knight Riders recorded their joint second biggest win in the IPL in terms of ball remaining. KKR won the match with 37 balls to spare. They had achieved the same feat against Rajasthan in 2011.

- Jos Buttler and Steve Smith recorded the fifth highest second wicket partnership of this season. The duo strung a 72-run partnership against Kolkata Knight Riders.

