IPL 2019, SRH vs DC: Delhi Capitals Predicted 11 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Couple of changes expected

Delhi Capitals have finally hit a good patch with back to back victories over Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. The best news coming out of the victory over KKR was the return to big scoring form of India opener Shikhar Dhawan. Rishabh Pant also showed a lot of maturity in the match but Delhi need impact players to nullify the threat that the Sunrisers pose on home turf.

Prithvi Shaw looked good with a knock of 99 at home against KKR but hasn’t had great returns since. Delhi could bring in Colin Munro at the top of the order as the Kiwi is an impact batsman can take the match away from the opposition with his power hitting.

The Kiwi will be a good addition in place of Keemo Paul, who has been quite expensive with the ball. Munro can bowl seam up if needed.

ALSO READ: Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted 11 vs Delhi Capitals - Williamson expected to return to change fortunes

The other change that we are predicting is the inclusion of Nepalese leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane on a pitch which assists slower bowlers. Lamichhane could do the trick for Delhi Capitals as the SRH middle order is packed with right handed batsmen. The player who would make way for Lamichhane is Chris Morris, who is yet to hit top gear this season as an all-rounder.

Rest of the players select themselves. Prithvi Shaw could come in to bat at number 3.

Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Rahul Tewatia, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 16:15 IST