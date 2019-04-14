IPL 2019, SRH vs DC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Shikhar Dhawan will be keen to build on to his new found form ahead of the World Cup and also help Delhi Capitals continue their winning run in the IPL in their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Sunday.

A confident Delhi are coming off two back-to-back victories against Royal Challengers Bangalore and a strong Kolkata Knight Riders outfit.

After Friday’s win over KKR, Delhi have climbed to fourth spot with eight points from seven matches and they would not want to slide down the ladder at any cost.

Dhawan roared back into form with an unbeaten 97 off 63 balls to power Delhi to a seven-wicket win overs hosts KKR.

Chasing 179, Rishabh Pant (46 off 31 balls) played a perfect second fiddle to Dhawan, curbing his rash shots and showing immense maturity in a 105-run partnership from 69 balls, which virtually killed the contest as Delhi reached the target with seven balls to spare.

Although Dhawan missed out on a well-deserved century, he must have got his confidence back and he would like to continue the good job.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 16:05 IST