IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB: Turning point – Mohammad Nabi’s second over

Mohammad Nabi put on a stunning show with the ball to match the heroics of centurions Jonny Bairstow and David Warner as the three combined to help Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 118 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

RCB were chasing a mammoth score of 232 to win and even before their openers could settle themselves in the middle, Nabi got rid of Parthiv Patel for 11 runs in the second over of the innings.

However, he really turned on the style in his second over where he dismissed Shimron Hetmyer and AB de Villiers in a span of four deliveries. Hetmyer came dancing down the track and missed the line of the delivery and Bairstow removed the bails in a flash to effect a brilliant stumping.

De Villiers then missed the line of a Nabi delivery as well and it crashed into his stumps. The South Africa was the third RCB wicket to fall so early in the innings and it really broke the backbone of their batting line-up.

Nabi picked his fourth wicket in Shivam Dube but in all honesty, the match was already over in the third over when the Afghan star had picked his second and third wicket respectively. Nabi returned with outstanding figures of 4/11 and this is the second-best numbers by a SRH bowler in the history of IPL.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 20:29 IST